Painting businesses give Bishop Dudley House a free makeover

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to a “Paint it Forward” project, the Bishop Dudley House received a free makeover on the emergency homeless shelter’s exterior.

Select Painting and Norberg Paints provided 10 painters and 25 gallons of paint to revitalize the facility’s exterior, which hasn’t been painted since it opened its doors in 2015.

“We are grateful for Select Painting and Norberg Paints. They found out our exterior needed a fresh coat of paint and didn’t hesitate to offer their services and expertise,” said Bishop Dudley House Executive Director Madeline Shields.

The temporary shelter has served 1,400 individuals this year, including 23 families with 53 children.

“There was a need and that’s what we do. We are all connected in this community and we are happy to help,” said Drew Dittmer, Senior VP of Commercial Painting at Select Painting.

The painters worked starting from 8 am on Friday until the project was finished.

“Our family started this business in 1885. This is home to us and the people here are family. We are responsible for looking out for our community family and helping is a priority for us,” said Stuart Norberg, owner of Norberg Paints.

