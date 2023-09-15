PSC approves Summit Carbon Solution’s petition for reconsideration
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Public Service Commission voted Friday to allow Summit Carbon Solutions to submit another petition for a siting permit for a 320-mile CO2 pipeline project that would run through ten counties in North Dakota.
Summit Carbon will be able to present evidence that it has addressed deficiencies in the previous plan.
The PSC denied the petition last month.
For more information, contact the Public Service Commission at (701) 328-2400 or visit www.psc.nd.gov.
Related Coverage:
- South Dakota panel denies application for CO2 pipeline; Summit to refile for permit
- More hearings have begun for Summit’s proposed CO2 pipeline. Where does the project stand?
- Summit Carbon Solutions resubmits revised permit to ND Public Service Commission
- Landowners optimistic after Summit Carbon ND permit denied
- PSC denies SCS pipeline siting permit
- PSC considers making CO2 dispersion documents public
- Summit Carbon Solutions won’t consider CO2 pipeline route south of Bismarck
- Carbon dioxide pipeline debate: ND lawmakers ask AG to investigate Summit Carbon Solutions’ investors
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.