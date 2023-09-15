PSC approves Summit Carbon Solution’s petition for reconsideration

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Public Service Commission voted Friday to allow Summit Carbon Solutions to submit another petition for a siting permit for a 320-mile CO2 pipeline project that would run through ten counties in North Dakota.

Summit Carbon will be able to present evidence that it has addressed deficiencies in the previous plan.

The PSC denied the petition last month.

