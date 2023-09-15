Ryan Jansa ready to tee it up at the Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Well the time has arrived.

The Sanford International is here and tomorrow Ryan Jansa tees off for the first time ever on the Champions Tour.

Something he’s been talking about for a couple of years and when he turned 50 back in April he got the sponsor’s exemption to play here. And the people with the tournament are really excited that he’s getting this opportunity.

“The reason for sponsors exemption is you want to give every sponsor an opportunity to enhance his field how he thinks it’s best to enhance it. It might be local players, it might be celebrities, you never know how it’s going to be. To be able to get local players involved that have the dream of playing out here and give them a chance is really special.” Tournament Host Andy North says.

“We’re thrilled for him. We’re excited for him to see what he can do and pit his game against these legends of the game. But most importanly just have some fun. Enjoy it. And I hope he does that throughout the week.” Tournament Director Davis Trosin says.

“I’m a guy that just believes in people chasing dreams. They have an aspirational dream and a goal go pout and get it. And Ryan is showing that he’s got what it takes to try and persue that and he’s doing really well. He’s actually starting to play really well.” Sanford President Steve Young says.

“It’s got to be an incredible feeling for him to participate in a big event like this one having waited that long I guess. And in front of his home crowd, it doesn’t get a whole lot better than that. So enjoy it and have fun with it whether you play great or not.” Champions Tour Pro Bernhard Langer says.

“Yeah I’m going to soak up every minute of it. It’s going to be a lifetime memory that I’m going to make sure that I get the most out of it so.” Jansa says.

