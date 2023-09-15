Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux County passes moratorium on wind turbines and solar projects for one-year

A wind turbine is seen in Plymouth County in this file photo.
A wind turbine is seen in Plymouth County in this file photo.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Any wind turbine and solar projects in Sioux County are now on hold for one year thanks to a new resolution passed by the county’s board of supervisors.

Sioux County Auditor Joe Van Tol said the vote was unanimous among the supervisors. The ordinance is supported by the county’s zoning board and board of adjustment, according to KIWA radio.

According to the text of the resolution, there are no commercial solar or wind turbine projects currently under development in Sioux County.

The process now turns to the planning and zoning commission, which may recommend a new ordinance that would cover the entire county.

Debates over wind turbines have continued in Northwest Iowa over the last several months.

A group of citizens in Dickinson County is asking that the county’s board amend an ordinance that hasn’t been changed since 2009. They say current law allows wind turbines to be too close to homes and more turbines would be an eyesore for the Iowa Great Lakes region.

Plymouth County is engaged in potentially changing its ordinance. In Woodbury County, the board of supervisors approved a two-mile setback for wind turbine projects, one of the longest distances in the region.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Her sister says Sharon Biscardi (right) has dementia, and she thinks she's still much...
South Dakota furniture store owner foils multi-state scam that targeted woman with dementia
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA
Ambulance generic
Brookings County man dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Two recent court cases have revealed allegations of staff members within the South Dakota...
Prison and jail employees accused of having relationships with inmates
Prison and jail employees accused of having relationships with inmates
Work group to decide fate of Delbridge Museum taxidermy collection
The Wild West Songwriters Festival is a regional contest for aspiring musicians. Recently, they...
Local artists chosen as Wild West Songwriters Festival finalists
Local artists chosen as Wild West Songwriters Festival finalists