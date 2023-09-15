Vermillion boys soccer soars at West Central

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though three-time defending boys State A Soccer Champion Sioux Falls Christian remains the team to beat, Vermillion continues to seperate themselves as the top contender to do so.

The Tanagers traveled to Hartford on Thursday afternoon and took care of host West Central 5-0.

With the victory Vermillion improves to 6-1 with all over their wins coming via shutout. Their only defeat was a 4-3 home loss to Sioux Falls Christian on September 5th, a defeat they’ll have a chance to avenge on Tuesday when they visit the Chargers in Sioux Falls.

