Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Work group to decide fate of Delbridge Museum taxidermy collection

The Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls has closed to the public.
The Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls has closed to the public.(Great Plains Zoo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has convened a group of individuals to develop a plan for the Delbridge Museum of Natural History taxidermy collection after its closure to the public.

According to the city, a majority of the more than 150 mounts have tested positive for various levels of arsenic. It was announced in August that the exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo would be closing.

The zoo reported that prior to the 1980s, strong chemicals were used in the taxidermy process to preserve hides, and as the specimens in the Delbridge Collection — harvested from the 1940s to 1970s — continue to age, there is a greater chance of chemical exposure. Because of this, the City of Sioux Falls and the Great Plains Zoo decided to take down the collection.

That decision was met with concern from the public about the fate of the historic collection. The work group is tasked with developing a plan for each specimen.

“I’ve heard some of the concerns the public has on this collection, and this work group will help us create a plan to move forward. While we know the mounts cannot stay on the Great Plains Zoo’s campus in their current condition, we ultimately need City Council to declare the collection surplus to move forward in any capacity,” said Mayor TenHaken. “We collaborated with City Council leadership on this strategic pause to bring a clear plan forward that identifies what will happen to each specimen.”

The work group will meet on a regular basis and will be led by Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Director Don Kearney and Great Plains Zoo CEO Becky Dewitz. The individuals who have agreed to participate in the group are Councilors Rich Merkouris and Alex Jensen, Sioux Falls Zoo and Aquarium Board Chair Jeanelle Lust, Parks and Recreation Board Member Mick Conlin, and two community members, Ally Brandner and Jeff Scherschligt.

I trust these respected individuals will do their due diligence to present prudent, realistic, and specific surplus options for City Council’s consideration so we can move forward,” said TenHaken.

The work group is expected to have a surplus plan prepared to publicly present to City Council before the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA
Ambulance generic
Brookings County man dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
LISTEN: 911 call released after racial profiling incident at Denny’s
LISTEN: 911 call released after racial profiling incident at Denny’s

Latest News

Office Depot logo
Office Depot to cut one-third of staff company-wide, Sioux Falls location affected
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation Roscosmos, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko,...
One American, two Russians blast off in Russian spacecraft heading to International Space Station
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll performing in Sioux Falls in October
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE at 4:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs. Harrisburg football game