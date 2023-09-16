Avera Medical Minute
35 animals seized from ‘hazardous’ Brookings residence, three owners arrested and charged

Three Brookings residents face animal cruelty charges after 35 animals were discovered in...
Three Brookings residents face animal cruelty charges after 35 animals were discovered in “hazardous conditions.”(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three Brookings residents face animal cruelty charges after 35 animals were discovered in “hazardous conditions.”

On Friday, the Brookings Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the southeastern part of town after receiving a request for a welfare check regarding the number of dogs living inside and reports of foul odors coming from the property.

Authorities had previously made several unsuccessful attempts to check the welfare of the animals inside and contact the owners of the residence.

Upon entry, officers discovered 31 dogs and four cats inside.

Fifty-seven-year-old Debra Schulte, twenty-six-year-old Jordan Schulte, and twenty-eight-year-old Brandon Schulte were arrested.

All three are being charged with 35 counts of animal cruelty, a class 6 felony, and are currently being held at the Brookings County Jail.

The Brookings Regional Humane Society, Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, and Big Sioux Veterinary Care assisted in safely removing the animals from the residence and providing follow-up care and placement.

