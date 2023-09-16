EmBe announces nominees for 50th annual Tribute to Women

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe announced that 72 women, men, and businesses had been nominated for its 50th annual Tribute to Women awards, which will be held on October 19 at the Washington Pavilion.

“Thank you to our nominators for recognizing the outstanding women, men, and businesses, that are making an impact within our community. This year is extra special as we celebrate 50 years of Tribute to Women awards that has allowed us to mark time for thousands of nominees over the years. At this year’s awards show, we will honor all the remarkable individuals past and present, that are an extension of EmBe’s mission to empower women and families in our community,” said EmBe Chief Development Officer Susanne Gale.

Tickets for the event are $50 for general admission and can be purchased at EmBe.org/Tribute.

Nominees and their employers include:

Banking and Finance:

Joy Feige, Eide Bailly, LLP

Maggie S. Fitzgibbons, Edward Jones

Arin Gonseth, MarketBeat

Richelle Hofer, Impact Wealth Management

Kristi R. Metzger, First Interstate Bank

April Meyerink, American Bank & Trust

Business Achievement:

Karla Brown, Results/Townsquare Media

Becky Davis, Soccer Sprouts

Lisa Leuning, Avera Health

Sara Lum, StartUp Sioux Falls

Kristi Murfield, Marv’s Body Shop

Maddie Peschong, Maddie Peschong Photography – White Space Studio

Sabra Shields, Sanford Health

Tara Stubbe, Worthing Insurance, Inc.

Sarah Waltner, Raven Industries

EmBeliever (open to women, men, and organizations):

Krissy Dykhouse, Rise Skin Studio

Janet Eining and Pam Isaackson-Greene, entrepreneurs

Natalie Eisenberg, Click Rain, Inc.

Sheri Fischer, Sanford-USD Medical Center and Sanford Health

Christine Hallenbeck-Ask, Sanford Health/Good Samaritan Society

Lloyd Companies, Inc.

Brienne Maner, StartUp Sioux Falls

Kameron Nelson, LifeScape Foundation

Kate Patrick, The Collective Realty Group-605 Real Estate

Matt Paulson, MarketBeat

Sammons Financial Group

Stephanie Wilde, Say Anything Jewelry

Government and Law:

Jennifer Disburg, Sioux Falls Police Department

Linda Kirchhevel, Sanford Health

Victoria Reker, Minnehaha County Public Advocate’s Office

Erica Schipper, MD, Sanford Health

Kadyn Wittman, Sioux Falls Family YMCA

Healthcare and STEM:

Elizabeth Atchison, MD, Ophthalmology Limited

Jen Canton, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

Pilar de la Puente, Sanford Research

Joni Ekstrum, South Dakota Biotech

Emily Griese, PhD, Sanford Health Plan

Sarah Kappel, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

Stacy Reck, Avera Health

Jennifer Schriever, MD, Sanford Health

Humanities and Education:

DenYelle Baete-Kenyon, University of South Dakota

Willette A. Capers, Augustana University

Nancy Halverson, Levitt at the Falls

Bridget Hanson, Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire

Candace McNamara, Sanford Medical Center

Faith Minnich-Kjesbo, Avera Health

Kari Papke, Washington High School

Nicole Plesec, University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine

Laura Smith-Hill, Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota, Center for New Americans

Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award:

Jeni Brooks, Brooks Construction Services, Inc.

Dawn Marie Johnson, South Dakota After School Network, Sioux Falls School District

Dr. Jennifer M. Reecy, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls

Julie Ward, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

Young Woman of Achievement:

Casey Boerger, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

Carly Goodhart, Sanford Children’s Hospital

Katlin Johnson, Cornerstone Caregiving

Megan Kjose, Feeding South Dakota

Laycee Kluin, MarketBeat

Ellen M. Krogh, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

Angelica Mercado-Ford, Sioux Falls School District

Marcela Salas, Salas Salsas

Sadie Swier, SD CEO East Women’s Business Center

Ngoc Thach, Mix Maker, HelloGM

