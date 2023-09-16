EmBe announces nominees for 50th annual Tribute to Women
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe announced that 72 women, men, and businesses had been nominated for its 50th annual Tribute to Women awards, which will be held on October 19 at the Washington Pavilion.
“Thank you to our nominators for recognizing the outstanding women, men, and businesses, that are making an impact within our community. This year is extra special as we celebrate 50 years of Tribute to Women awards that has allowed us to mark time for thousands of nominees over the years. At this year’s awards show, we will honor all the remarkable individuals past and present, that are an extension of EmBe’s mission to empower women and families in our community,” said EmBe Chief Development Officer Susanne Gale.
Tickets for the event are $50 for general admission and can be purchased at EmBe.org/Tribute.
Nominees and their employers include:
Banking and Finance:
Joy Feige, Eide Bailly, LLP
Maggie S. Fitzgibbons, Edward Jones
Arin Gonseth, MarketBeat
Richelle Hofer, Impact Wealth Management
Kristi R. Metzger, First Interstate Bank
April Meyerink, American Bank & Trust
Business Achievement:
Karla Brown, Results/Townsquare Media
Becky Davis, Soccer Sprouts
Lisa Leuning, Avera Health
Sara Lum, StartUp Sioux Falls
Kristi Murfield, Marv’s Body Shop
Maddie Peschong, Maddie Peschong Photography – White Space Studio
Sabra Shields, Sanford Health
Tara Stubbe, Worthing Insurance, Inc.
Sarah Waltner, Raven Industries
EmBeliever (open to women, men, and organizations):
Krissy Dykhouse, Rise Skin Studio
Janet Eining and Pam Isaackson-Greene, entrepreneurs
Natalie Eisenberg, Click Rain, Inc.
Sheri Fischer, Sanford-USD Medical Center and Sanford Health
Christine Hallenbeck-Ask, Sanford Health/Good Samaritan Society
Lloyd Companies, Inc.
Brienne Maner, StartUp Sioux Falls
Kameron Nelson, LifeScape Foundation
Kate Patrick, The Collective Realty Group-605 Real Estate
Matt Paulson, MarketBeat
Sammons Financial Group
Stephanie Wilde, Say Anything Jewelry
Government and Law:
Jennifer Disburg, Sioux Falls Police Department
Linda Kirchhevel, Sanford Health
Victoria Reker, Minnehaha County Public Advocate’s Office
Erica Schipper, MD, Sanford Health
Kadyn Wittman, Sioux Falls Family YMCA
Healthcare and STEM:
Elizabeth Atchison, MD, Ophthalmology Limited
Jen Canton, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center
Pilar de la Puente, Sanford Research
Joni Ekstrum, South Dakota Biotech
Emily Griese, PhD, Sanford Health Plan
Sarah Kappel, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center
Stacy Reck, Avera Health
Jennifer Schriever, MD, Sanford Health
Humanities and Education:
DenYelle Baete-Kenyon, University of South Dakota
Willette A. Capers, Augustana University
Nancy Halverson, Levitt at the Falls
Bridget Hanson, Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire
Candace McNamara, Sanford Medical Center
Faith Minnich-Kjesbo, Avera Health
Kari Papke, Washington High School
Nicole Plesec, University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine
Laura Smith-Hill, Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota, Center for New Americans
Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award:
Jeni Brooks, Brooks Construction Services, Inc.
Dawn Marie Johnson, South Dakota After School Network, Sioux Falls School District
Dr. Jennifer M. Reecy, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls
Julie Ward, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center
Young Woman of Achievement:
Casey Boerger, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce
Carly Goodhart, Sanford Children’s Hospital
Katlin Johnson, Cornerstone Caregiving
Megan Kjose, Feeding South Dakota
Laycee Kluin, MarketBeat
Ellen M. Krogh, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center
Angelica Mercado-Ford, Sioux Falls School District
Marcela Salas, Salas Salsas
Sadie Swier, SD CEO East Women’s Business Center
Ngoc Thach, Mix Maker, HelloGM
