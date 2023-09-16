Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Dell Rapids!

Previewing the 11A battle of unbeatens between Canton and Dell Rapids
Dell Rapids band plays during the Football Friday Tailgate Tour Live Shot
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A perfect defending state champion.

A perfect challenger.

11A’s “A-Game” was in Dell Rapids this week and so too was the Dakota News Now #FootballFriday #TailgateTour to preview the showdown between #3 Canton and #1 Dell Rapids!

Click on the video viewers above to hear from both teams, get the Dakota News Now Sports Pooch’s Pick and get a taste of gameday in Dell Rapids on their homecoming!

