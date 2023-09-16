FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Dell Rapids!
Previewing the 11A battle of unbeatens between Canton and Dell Rapids
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A perfect defending state champion.
A perfect challenger.
11A’s “A-Game” was in Dell Rapids this week and so too was the Dakota News Now #FootballFriday #TailgateTour to preview the showdown between #3 Canton and #1 Dell Rapids!
Click on the video viewers above to hear from both teams, get the Dakota News Now Sports Pooch’s Pick and get a taste of gameday in Dell Rapids on their homecoming!
