Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-15-23)

Featuring 16 prep football games from South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota!
Featuring highlights from 16 prep football games in South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg and Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s starting to feel a lot more like fall as we hit week four of the prep pigskin season on Football Friday.

As a result we had some heavyweight matchups with major postseason implications!

Click on the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from the week in high school football featuring highlights from 16 games in South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota:

-Harrisburg @ Lincoln

-O’Gorman @ RC Stevens

-Jefferson @ RC Central

-Brandon Valley @ Roosevelt

-Pierre @ Yankton

-Douglas @ Tea

-Canton @ Dell Rapids

-West Central @ Vermillion

-Custer @ Lennox

-Sioux Valley @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

-McCook Central/Montrose @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Howard @ Freeman-Marion/Freeman Academy

-Canistota @ Elkton-Lake Benton

-Wolsey-Wessington @ DeSmet

-Arlington @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

-Cedar Mountain @ Hills-Beaver Creek

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Her sister says Sharon Biscardi (right) has dementia, and she thinks she's still much...
South Dakota furniture store owner foils multi-state scam that targeted woman with dementia
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA
Ambulance generic
Brookings County man dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Ryan Jansa reacts to making a birdie during the opening round of the Sanford International
Stricker and Choi tied for the lead, Jansa shoots 69 at Sanford International
Dell Rapids band plays during the Football Friday Tailgate Tour Live Shot
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Dell Rapids!
2023 Sanford International golf tournament tees off
2023 Sanford International golf tournament tees off
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs. Harrisburg football game