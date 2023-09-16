Happening this week: Tour de Yankton September ‘Drive-Thru’ hiring event

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coming up on Tuesday, The Department of Labor and Regulation, Yankton Thrive, and Riverfront Broadcasting are hosting a “Drive-Thru” Tour de Yankton hiring event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Around 20 local businesses will be providing information, employment opportunities, and application instructions at Riverfront Broadcasting.

Interested individuals who need assistance with writing a resume, cover letter, and application after the event can call the Yankton Job Service at (605) 668-2900.

The next Tour de Yankton hiring event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 17. Participating businesses can be found at YanktonSD.com.

