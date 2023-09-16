NAACP issues response to racial profiling incident at Sioux Falls Denny’s

Dear Community Members,

Racism and Discrimination are unwelcome guests in our country, and unfortunately, they continue to manifest right here in South Dakota. A recent incident at a Denny’s restaurant in Sioux Falls serves as a stark reminder of this painful reality. Two Black men, Damon Whitfield and Hector Madera, had just completed a cross-country journey and stopped to shower and have a meal. Though they simply wished to address their basic human needs, a service provider turned away these men because of the color of their skin. Damon and Hector were not only refused service by one server, they were explicitly denied service by a second server, reported to 911 by an off-site restaurant manager, then escorted from their table by local police.

We are confused by apologists claiming no wrongdoing by the staff responsible for the racial discrimination. The video and 911 call audio of the incident are examples of racists weaponizing the police; an impetuous and dangerous behavior that leads to traumatic, even fatal outcomes for Black men. Community education is needed, and the NAACP in Sioux Falls is committed to playing a pivotal role in making South Dakota one of the most informed states in the nation.

We are disappointed by the lack of leadership from elected and appointed city officials. In a community that prides itself on its welcoming nature, our leaders should be at the forefront of denouncing such incidents without prompting. However, no one from the city has addressed this incident as of the date of this statement.

We view this incident as an opportunity for the city of Sioux Falls to lead change by example. We anticipate resistance to change, but we stand ready, in partnership with local and national community allies, to reshape the culture of organizations in Sioux Falls and across South Dakota.

We are frustrated and confused by Denny's response. Though one server was dismissed from their position, there is no apparent consequence for the other two staff known to be involved.

The Denny’s franchise has a troubling history marred by racist and discriminatory practices that outwardly support racism, from racial bias against their employees to countless instances of asking Black patrons to pay for their meals upfront or outright refusing service to Black people. While Denny's has responded to previous incidents with promises of employee training, we firmly believe that no training can erase deep-seated hate. Prolonged conditioning produces racism, and the culture within this franchise appears to endorse discrimination.

The NAACP was founded on the principles of achieving justice in the face of racial injustice by building Black political, social, and economic power. Incidents like this only strengthen our resolve as we persist in the battle against racism and all forms of discrimination.

We fully support Damon and Hector's lawsuit and are in ongoing communication with Damon, Hector, and their legal advisors. We recognize that our voice alone may not suffice, which is why we may pursue further action in the future.

We call on South Dakotans to watch the video and listen to the 911 call, join us this Saturday, September 16th for SD Black & Brown Voter Registration Day, and attend our upcoming General Body Meeting on Tuesday, September 19th.

The Sioux Falls NAACP stands with Black and Brown individuals across South Dakota. Our dedication to eradicating hatred in our community remains unwavering. We will persist tirelessly in our efforts concerning education, voter registration, youth engagement, and issues of justice, equity, and equality.

For more information or for questions, please contact VP Julian Beaudion - julian@thehubsd.org