Sanford Health: Imaging vendor hit by data security incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Sanford Health announced that DMS Health Technologies, the imaging vendor for its mobile heart screen trucks, experienced a data security event earlier this year.

The incident allegedly occurred between March 27 and April 24, 2023, potentially compromising patient information such as name, date of birth, date of service, physician name, and exam type.

Over 21,000 Sanford Health patients will be notified of the incident, including around 2,700 patients in South Dakota.

DMS will be offering free identity monitoring services to some patients depending on information potentially exposed.

You can contact DMS at (866) 373-7164 or at DMSHealth.com to learn if you’ve been affected by this incident.

