Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford Health: Imaging vendor hit by data security incident

On Friday, Sanford Health announced that DMS Health Technologies, the imaging vendor for its...
On Friday, Sanford Health announced that DMS Health Technologies, the imaging vendor for its mobile heart screen trucks, experienced a data security event earlier this year.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Sanford Health announced that DMS Health Technologies, the imaging vendor for its mobile heart screen trucks, experienced a data security event earlier this year.

The incident allegedly occurred between March 27 and April 24, 2023, potentially compromising patient information such as name, date of birth, date of service, physician name, and exam type.

Over 21,000 Sanford Health patients will be notified of the incident, including around 2,700 patients in South Dakota.

DMS will be offering free identity monitoring services to some patients depending on information potentially exposed.

You can contact DMS at (866) 373-7164 or at DMSHealth.com to learn if you’ve been affected by this incident.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Her sister says Sharon Biscardi (right) has dementia, and she thinks she's still much...
South Dakota furniture store owner foils multi-state scam that targeted woman with dementia
Two recent court cases have revealed allegations of staff members within the South Dakota...
Prison and jail employees accused of having relationships with inmates
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
MGN police lights
One arrested in connection to Parker homecoming explosive threat
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs. Harrisburg football game

Latest News

EmBe announced that 72 women, men, and businesses had been nominated for its 50th annual...
EmBe announces nominees for 50th annual Tribute to Women
Around 20 local businesses will be providing information, employment opportunities, and...
Happening this week: Tour de Yankton September ‘Drive-Thru’ hiring event
Beetlejuice is sure to make your Day-O this month with performances at the Washington Pavilion.
Washington Pavilion’s 25th Broadway season starts this month
Brookings police warn of scammer posing as law enforcement