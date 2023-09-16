Stricker and Choi tied for the lead, Jansa shoots 69 at Sanford International
Great scores posted in first round of Champions Tour event at Minnehaha CC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was the best day of scoring in Sanford International history Friday as two players are tied for the lead after shooting 62′s. Defending and 2-time champ Steve Stricker was actually 9 under par through 14 holes and finished at 8 under with KJ Choi. Four more players are 1 shot back as defending champs Darren Clarke and Rocco Mediate each shot 63′s along with David Toms and Alex Cejka.
Sioux Falls native Ryan Jansa did well playing with a sponsors exemption. At times he got as far as 2-under par and finished with a 69 which is -1. If Ryan finishes in the top ten he earns an automatic spot in next week’s tournament at Pebble Beach. His goal is to become a member of the Champions Tour next season and this is a big first step.
The tournament continues Saturday and concludes Sunday at Minnehaha CC. There is no cut in Champions Tour events.
