Stricker and Choi tied for the lead, Jansa shoots 69 at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was the best day of scoring in Sanford International history Friday as two players are tied for the lead after shooting 62′s. Defending and 2-time champ Steve Stricker was actually 9 under par through 14 holes and finished at 8 under with KJ Choi. Four more players are 1 shot back as defending champs Darren Clarke and Rocco Mediate each shot 63′s along with David Toms and Alex Cejka.

Sioux Falls native Ryan Jansa did well playing with a sponsors exemption. At times he got as far as 2-under par and finished with a 69 which is -1. If Ryan finishes in the top ten he earns an automatic spot in next week’s tournament at Pebble Beach. His goal is to become a member of the Champions Tour next season and this is a big first step.

The tournament continues Saturday and concludes Sunday at Minnehaha CC. There is no cut in Champions Tour events.

