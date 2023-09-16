Tickets on sale for 9th annual Taste of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A unique culinary experience that doubles as an exclusive fundraiser for SculptureWalk in Sioux Falls will return for its 9th year next month.

Taste of Sioux Falls brings together more than 250 local foodies for a night supporting SculptureWalk with some of the city’s most celebrated restaurants participating, including CRAVE, Maribella Ristorante, Minerva’s, Parker’s Bistro, Swamp Daddy’s, and more.

Raffle tickets for prizes valued up to $1,500 will be sold for $25 with the drawing taking place at the event on October 5.

Prizes include a Gunderson’s gift card, a subscription for two to the 2023-24 Washington Pavilion Performance Series, a piece of the Arc of Dreams, and a Downtown Sioux Falls Package that includes a stay at the Hotel on Phillips and a DTSF gift card.

Event tickets and raffle tickets can be purchased on the SculptureWalk website.

