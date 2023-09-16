Walk to End Alzheimer’s raising funds for research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place in Sioux Falls on Saturday morning to raise money to go towards research done by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Leslie Morrow from the Alzheimer’s Association joined Dakota News Now to talk about how important the event is to their mission and the way the walk brings together people affected by Alzheimer’s

Walk-up registration was opened at 8:30 a.m. with the walk following the opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

The goal of the event was to raise $280,000. According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, 612 participants from 131 teams pre-registered for the walk.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.