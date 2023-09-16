Washington Pavilion’s 25th Broadway season starts this month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is celebrating “A quarter-century of entertainment excellence” with the kickoff to its Broadway season on September 26.

“The increasing support we receive year after year for live theatre is nothing short of extraordinary! We are incredibly grateful and fortunate to have a community full of amazing visitors, members, sponsors and donors who have stood by us for the past 25 years,” said Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “To show our appreciation, we’ve lined up the absolute best season yet with six high-caliber shows for all ages to enjoy! We cannot wait for everyone to experience this season’s performances.”

This full lineup includes:

Beetlejuice: September 26–October 1, 2023

Disney’s Aladdin: November 28–December 3, 2023

To Kill a Mockingbird: January 12–14, 2024

Pretty Woman: The Musical: February 16–17, 2024

Jesus Christ Superstar: March 29–30, 2024

Mean Girls: April 15–17, 2024

Other shows weaved throughout the season include “I Am, He Said” -- A celebration of Neil Diamond, Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas, The Cher Show, Annie, and STOMP.

Tickets and season subscriptions can be purchased at WashingtonPavilion.org/BroadwaySeries.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.