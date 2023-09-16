Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington Pavilion’s 25th Broadway season starts this month

Beetlejuice is sure to make your Day-O this month with performances at the Washington Pavilion.
Beetlejuice is sure to make your Day-O this month with performances at the Washington Pavilion.(Matthew Murphy | Matthew Murphy)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is celebrating “A quarter-century of entertainment excellence” with the kickoff to its Broadway season on September 26.

“The increasing support we receive year after year for live theatre is nothing short of extraordinary! We are incredibly grateful and fortunate to have a community full of amazing visitors, members, sponsors and donors who have stood by us for the past 25 years,” said Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “To show our appreciation, we’ve lined up the absolute best season yet with six high-caliber shows for all ages to enjoy! We cannot wait for everyone to experience this season’s performances.”

This full lineup includes:

Beetlejuice: September 26–October 1, 2023

Disney’s Aladdin: November 28–December 3, 2023

To Kill a Mockingbird: January 12–14, 2024

Pretty Woman: The Musical: February 16–17, 2024

Jesus Christ Superstar: March 29–30, 2024

Mean Girls: April 15–17, 2024

Other shows weaved throughout the season include “I Am, He Said” -- A celebration of Neil Diamond, Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas, The Cher Show, Annie, and STOMP.

Tickets and season subscriptions can be purchased at WashingtonPavilion.org/BroadwaySeries.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Her sister says Sharon Biscardi (right) has dementia, and she thinks she's still much...
South Dakota furniture store owner foils multi-state scam that targeted woman with dementia
Two recent court cases have revealed allegations of staff members within the South Dakota...
Prison and jail employees accused of having relationships with inmates
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
MGN police lights
One arrested in connection to Parker homecoming explosive threat
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs. Harrisburg football game

Latest News

Brookings police warn of scammer posing as law enforcement
South Dakota native Chuck Raasch wrote the book "Life Painted Red." (Photo: Submitted)
New book chronicles how a frontier woman’s life in South Dakota morphed into a national scandal
Esmerelda Rivas, Juana Sebastian and Rubia Lopez make pupusas, a traditional El Salvadorian...
Hispanic population gains in rural counties spark South Dakota growth
On June 17, 2022, Micheliegh Iron Cloud was walking down the side of Highway 63 in Parmalee...
FBI offering $10K reward for information on woman killed on Rosebud Indian Reservation