Mount Marty falters to Morningside in Sioux City

Mount Marty comes up short against #3 Morningside on the road in a 47-17 loss.
By Cooper Seamer and Mount Marty Athletics
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty was on the road for the second straight weekend as they played #3 Morningside. The Lancers lost bringing their record to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the GPAC. The scoring started early in the first quarter with Trent Lane’s 1-yard run, quickly followed by another 1-yard run from Lane later in the quarter. Mount Marty managed to put points on the board with Maxwell Welch’s 33-yard field goal, but Morningside maintained their lead with a touchdown from Zach Norton in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, both teams found the end zone again. K.J. Williams scored for Morningside with a 1-yard run, while Mount Marty’s Ken Gay connected with Austin Vigants for a 7-yard touchdown pass. The final quarter saw a surge from Morningside, adding to their lead with three more touchdowns, including a 66-yard pass to Zach Norton and runs from Drew Sellon and Jaylen Burch.

In terms of offensive statistics, Morningside gained a total of 500 offensive yards compared to Mount Marty’s 303 yards. Their passing game was particularly effective, gaining 263 yards compared to Mount Marty’s 256 yards. On the defensive end, Morningside’s defense shined, making five sacks for a total loss of 29 yards and recording two turnovers. Mount Marty’s defense also showed strength, with three sacks for a total loss of 4 yards.

Mount Marty will host #1 Northwestern on September 23rd at 7:00 PM at Crane Youngworth Field.

Recap courtesy of Mount Marty Athletics.

