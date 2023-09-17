Avera Medical Minute
Stricker sits on top Sanford International leaderboard headed into final day

Steve Stricker sits alone in first place at 12-under-par over two days, as the Sanford International enters it’s final day of competition.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Steve Stricker sits alone in first place at 12-under-par over two days, as the Sanford International enters it’s final day of competition.

Stricker shot a four-under-par 66 to move into first place, taking the spot from day one’s leader K.J. Choi. Behind Stricker are Joe Durant and David Toms, each sitting at 11-under par. Durant and John Daly, tied for fourth place, were some of the biggest movers of the field on Saturday, each shooting sin-under-par 64′s.

Robert Karlsson and Choi are tied with Daly in fourth place. Alex Cejka sits alone in seventh place with a total of nine-under-par. Six are tied for eighth place to round out the top of the leaderboard.

Southwest Minnesota State breezes by Sioux Falls in three sets on the court Saturday afternoon.
Southwest Minnesota State sweeps Sioux Falls in NSIC matchup
Northwestern comfortably puts away Doane in their season home opener with a 51-7 win.
Northwestern rolls past Doane in season home opener