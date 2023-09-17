Stricker sits on top Sanford International leaderboard headed into final day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Steve Stricker sits alone in first place at 12-under-par over two days, as the Sanford International enters it’s final day of competition.

Stricker shot a four-under-par 66 to move into first place, taking the spot from day one’s leader K.J. Choi. Behind Stricker are Joe Durant and David Toms, each sitting at 11-under par. Durant and John Daly, tied for fourth place, were some of the biggest movers of the field on Saturday, each shooting sin-under-par 64′s.

Robert Karlsson and Choi are tied with Daly in fourth place. Alex Cejka sits alone in seventh place with a total of nine-under-par. Six are tied for eighth place to round out the top of the leaderboard.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.