ABC to air ‘Monday Night Football’ all season because of Hollywood strikes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ABC Network says it will air ‘Monday Night Football’ for the rest of the fall season.

The decision was made Monday as a result of the Hollywood strikes, which have limited the number of programs available to the TV networks.

The games will air on KSFY, followed by a late edition of Dakota News Now.

ABC was the home of ‘Monday Night Football’ from 1970 to 2005. It moved to ESPN in 2006.

As a result of the programming change, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ will not be seen at its regularly scheduled time on Monday, September 18, and Monday, September 25.

Viewers of that program can catch that episode later, at 12:30 am on KSFY.

Viewers are encouraged to set their DVRs for an extended end time. If the NFL game runs long, that will push all late-night programming start times back a bit.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.