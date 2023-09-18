Breezy and Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine today before clouds start to increase. High temperatures will be in the 80s for most of us. We may see a few 90s out in central South Dakota this afternoon. Today, we’ll see clouds break. There’s a chance we could see the Northern Lights later tonight! We should have plenty of clear sky after 10 p.m. if you want to go outside and try to see them. Make sure you dress warm since temperatures will be dropping back into the 50s tonight.

We’ll keep the sunny and warm weather rolling through Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most of us. Clouds will increase again Wednesday ahead of a chance for a few showers Wednesday night. There will be better chances for rain later in the day on Thursday, and especially on Friday. Highs will drop into the upper 70s by Friday.

It looks like we’ll see chances for more showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, which just happens to be the first day of fall! Highs will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s by then. Any rain should wrap up on Sunday with highs around 70. Next week is looking dry with pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s for most.

