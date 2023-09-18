City of Sioux Falls recognizes Falls Prevention Awareness Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Organizations in Sioux Falls are collaborating to raise awareness for fall-related injuries during Falls Prevention Awareness Week Sept. 18-22.

The nationwide observation of Falls Prevention Week highlights the importance of safeguarding against the dangers of fall-related injuries.

In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that South Dakota stood as the third-highest state in the nation for fall-related deaths among individuals aged 65 years and older. Furthermore, from 2017 to 2021, Minnehaha County recorded an accidental fall mortality rate of 23.1 per 100,000 individuals, significantly surpassing the national rate of 9.8. Consequently, falls have emerged as the seventh leading cause of death, making it imperative to address this issue at the local level.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responds to an average of three daily fall-related calls, according to the City of Sioux Falls. These incidents illustrate the importance of widespread awareness and prevention efforts.

“By working with our partners such as 211, Avera, and Sanford, we are able to get assistance and help to the people we serve,” said Ryan Cox, community risk reduction for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. “Through these efforts, we can hopefully eliminate or at least reduce the need for calling 911 and prevent serious injuries.”

To prioritize safety, during Falls Prevention Awareness Week, the City is increasing its efforts to raise awareness, educate, and engage the community to take proactive steps to prevent falls.

For more information about Falls Prevention Awareness Week events and initiatives in Sioux Falls, visit livewellsiouxfalls.org.

