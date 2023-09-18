Avera Medical Minute
City of Sioux Falls recognizes Falls Prevention Awareness Week

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Organizations in Sioux Falls are collaborating to raise awareness for fall-related injuries during Falls Prevention Awareness Week Sept. 18-22.

The nationwide observation of Falls Prevention Week highlights the importance of safeguarding against the dangers of fall-related injuries.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responds to an average of three daily fall-related calls, according to the City of Sioux Falls. These incidents illustrate the importance of widespread awareness and prevention efforts.

“By working with our partners such as 211, Avera, and Sanford, we are able to get assistance and help to the people we serve,” said Ryan Cox, community risk reduction for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. “Through these efforts, we can hopefully eliminate or at least reduce the need for calling 911 and prevent serious injuries.”

To prioritize safety, during Falls Prevention Awareness Week, the City is increasing its efforts to raise awareness, educate, and engage the community to take proactive steps to prevent falls.

For more information about Falls Prevention Awareness Week events and initiatives in Sioux Falls, visit livewellsiouxfalls.org.

