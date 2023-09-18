Ellender scores goal in 88th minute to put Augustana over Winona State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No. 20 Augustana soccer powered past Winona State in the final minute of play Sunday afternoon by a score of 2-1 on Morstad Field.

Shea Ellender played hero for the Vikings in the 89th minute as she fired a left-footed shot past the keeper off a corner kick from Paige Bracker. Both teams opened up the game with first half goals as AU forward Hope Korte scored in the 2nd minute of play off a penalty kick.

WSU answered back with a goal in the 23rd minute, as Quinn Williams scored from inside the box. Augustana held a majority of the possession throughout 90 minutes of play, as it recorded eight shots on goal from a slew of players.

AU moved to 3-2-1 on the season and 1-1-0 in conference play.

Recap courtesy of Augustana Athletics.

