GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 4 (9-17-23)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football!
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week that featured a one of a kind sight in South Dakota history, college football at the home of Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins, Target Field, produced plenty of familiar images and moments from across the region for a new edition of Gridiron Greatness!

Click on the video viewer above to check out the top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!

