Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hartford breaks ground on $22 million wastewater treatment facility

Hartford breaks ground on $22 million wastewater treatment facility
Hartford breaks ground on $22 million wastewater treatment facility(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hartford community has some new infrastructure on the way with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility.

Growth in the Hartford area has prompted city leadership to begin the construction phase of the project.

The current wastewater lagoon system was put in place in Hartford back in 2002. The city knew at that time that it would only last for 20 to 25 years. The new facility that Hartford is moving to, can treat and discharge on a daily basis. The maximum population that the lagoons were designed to handle was 3,516 – which Hartford is close to. The current lagoons do not account for industrial growth. The new plant will allow for an aggressive growth rate per year, plus industrial capacity.

The new wastewater treatment facility will help process around 1.5 million gallons of water a day. This accounts for yearly growth and the addition of major industry coming to the area.

A feasibility study helped evaluate the need for this in western Minnehaha County and city leaders said this will be monumental in the coming years.

“It’s the biggest project we’ll probably ever do in our city. We’ve done some road projects that we thought, ‘Boy, that was a lot of money to spend for a road.’ Nothing in comparison to this. This is a $20 million plus project. For a town the size of Hartford, this is a big deal,” said Hartford Mayor Arden Jones.

The estimated completion date will be the summer of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Brookings residents face animal cruelty charges after 35 animals were discovered in...
35 animals seized from ‘hazardous’ Brookings residence, three owners arrested and charged
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a statement on...
NAACP issues response to racial profiling incident at Sioux Falls Denny’s
Two recent court cases have revealed allegations of staff members within the South Dakota...
Prison and jail employees accused of having relationships with inmates
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition, according to a police incident report....
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
It’s the most fun in a traffic jam you will ever have. Family and friends rode along or watched...
Truck drivers celebrate 20 year anniversary of Truck Convoy for Special Olympics

Latest News

City of Sioux Falls recognizes Falls Prevention Awareness Week
From left, Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi, former prisoners in Iran, walk out of...
5 prisoners freed in US swap with Iran arrive in Qatar
The Flandreau Police Department alerted residents to a young bull moose spotted in town Sunday.
Moose loose in Flandreau
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
Russell Brand gigs postponed, police probe complaint after media aired sexual assault allegations