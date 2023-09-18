Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hurricane Nigel to become a major hurricane this week, forecasters say

Hurricane Nigel is in the Atlantic Ocean and currently is no threat to land.
Hurricane Nigel is in the Atlantic Ocean and currently is no threat to land.(Source: NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A rapidly intensifying storm in the Atlantic has developed into a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday Nigel is a fast-spaced storm that is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. It poses no immediate threat to land.

At 6 a.m. EDT, Hurricane Nigel was about 935 miles (1,510 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda. The hurricane center said there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm was not expected to make landfall.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of nearly 80 mph (130 kph) and was expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Tuesday. It was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

A gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Brookings residents face animal cruelty charges after 35 animals were discovered in...
35 animals seized from ‘hazardous’ Brookings residence, three owners arrested and charged
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a statement on...
NAACP issues response to racial profiling incident at Sioux Falls Denny’s
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition, according to a police incident report....
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
Two recent court cases have revealed allegations of staff members within the South Dakota...
Prison and jail employees accused of having relationships with inmates
It’s the most fun in a traffic jam you will ever have. Family and friends rode along or watched...
Truck drivers celebrate 20 year anniversary of Truck Convoy for Special Olympics

Latest News

Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a...
9 juveniles who escaped from a Pennsylvania detention center have been captured, state police say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on...
Judge will hold hearing on ex-DOJ official’s request to move Georgia election case to federal court
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
Iran-US prisoner swap appears in motion as nearly $6B in once-frozen Iranian assets reaches Qatar
Local heroes honored with Sanford International admission and veterans honor the flag
Local heroes honored with Sanford International admission and veterans honor the flag
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police urged to investigate sex assault allegations against comedian Russell Brand