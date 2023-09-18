Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: One-on-one with Pete Buttigieg; County funding crisis solutions?

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we sit down with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to discuss federal funding for infrastructure projects in South Dakota.

The one-on-one conversation was part of Buttigieg’s visit to South Dakota to tour airport improvements in Chamberlain as well as trucking and I-90 improvements near Salem.

The South Dakota PUC denies the permit application for a CO2 pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions, while Navigator CO2 makes a change with its pursuit of a CO2 pipeline.

And Rep. Roger Chase (R-Huron) and Sen. Randy Deibert (R-Spearfish), the chair and co-chair of a legislative summer study on county funding options, join the program to discuss the committee’s work and what recommendations could be presented during the next legislative session.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Brookings residents face animal cruelty charges after 35 animals were discovered in...
35 animals seized from ‘hazardous’ Brookings residence, three owners arrested and charged
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a statement on...
NAACP issues response to racial profiling incident at Sioux Falls Denny’s
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition, according to a police incident report....
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
Two recent court cases have revealed allegations of staff members within the South Dakota...
Prison and jail employees accused of having relationships with inmates
It’s the most fun in a traffic jam you will ever have. Family and friends rode along or watched...
Truck drivers celebrate 20 year anniversary of Truck Convoy for Special Olympics

Latest News

Sioux Valley celebrates an epic win during Gridiron Greatness Week 4
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 4 (9-17-23)
First-ever Latina festival and parade held in downtown Sioux Falls
Sunday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Matters of the State: One-on-one with Pete Buttigieg; County funding crisis solutions?