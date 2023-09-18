Matters of the State: One-on-one with Pete Buttigieg; County funding crisis solutions?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we sit down with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to discuss federal funding for infrastructure projects in South Dakota.

The one-on-one conversation was part of Buttigieg’s visit to South Dakota to tour airport improvements in Chamberlain as well as trucking and I-90 improvements near Salem.

The South Dakota PUC denies the permit application for a CO2 pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions, while Navigator CO2 makes a change with its pursuit of a CO2 pipeline.

And Rep. Roger Chase (R-Huron) and Sen. Randy Deibert (R-Spearfish), the chair and co-chair of a legislative summer study on county funding options, join the program to discuss the committee’s work and what recommendations could be presented during the next legislative session.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.