Northern State receives $29.5 million in ARPA funds

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Not too long ago, Northern State University officials announced that Lincoln and Briscoe Halls on campus would be coming down.

But in place of those two buildings would be a new center for business and nursing education on campus.

The university announced Monday it is receiving more funds to make it a reality.

The university will be receiving over $29 million from American Rescue Plan Act Capital Construction Funds for the project.

The state legislature appropriated the funds in 2022, and earlier this year, they also gave a $1.5 million appropriation for facility designs.

The soon-to-be-built center will house the university’s school of business and department of nursing.

That space will allow collaboration with economic development organizations in the area, as well as provide space to offer free healthcare clinics and other services to the Aberdeen area.

“Every aspect of the design of the center will enhance student recruitment, instruction and collaboration, while providing public open access to resources to directly engage in work education and health monitoring,” said Neal Schnoor, NSU president.

Demolition and construction will begin on campus this spring, with the goal of opening the new center in the fall of 2025.

Northern State receives $29.5 million in ARPA funds
