Northern State receives $29.5 million in federal funds for Lincoln Hall project

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ARPA Capital Construction funds give Northern State the green light to begin construction on a new business and health innovation center, which will replace Lincoln Hall.

The approval from the U.S. Treasury to utilize $29.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds was announced by NSU on Monday. In 2022, ARPA funds were also appropriated to NSU for the project during legislative sessions and a $1.5 million state appropriation in the 2023 session allowed Northern to complete the facility design.

The Business and Health Innovation Center will eventually be home to NSU’s new Bachelor of Science Nursing program as well as the School of Business.

”The Business and Health Innovation Center positions Northern to meet critical workforce needs in business, banking, finance, accounting and nursing,” said Dr. Neal Schnoor, president of Northern. “It is a generational opportunity to advance regional health and economic development.”

In addition to the construction of the new facility, the project includes the demolition of Lincoln and Briscoe halls. Demolition and construction will begin in early 2024 with a goal of opening the new business and health center in the fall of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.