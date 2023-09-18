Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Northern State receives $29.5 million in federal funds for Lincoln Hall project

The ARPA Capital Construction funds give Northern State the green light to begin construction...
The ARPA Capital Construction funds give Northern State the green light to begin construction on a new business and health innovation center, which will replace Lincoln Hall.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ARPA Capital Construction funds give Northern State the green light to begin construction on a new business and health innovation center, which will replace Lincoln Hall.

The approval from the U.S. Treasury to utilize $29.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds was announced by NSU on Monday. In 2022, ARPA funds were also appropriated to NSU for the project during legislative sessions and a $1.5 million state appropriation in the 2023 session allowed Northern to complete the facility design.

The Business and Health Innovation Center will eventually be home to NSU’s new Bachelor of Science Nursing program as well as the School of Business.

”The Business and Health Innovation Center positions Northern to meet critical workforce needs in business, banking, finance, accounting and nursing,” said Dr. Neal Schnoor, president of Northern. “It is a generational opportunity to advance regional health and economic development.” 

In addition to the construction of the new facility, the project includes the demolition of Lincoln and Briscoe halls. Demolition and construction will begin in early 2024 with a goal of opening the new business and health center in the fall of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Brookings residents face animal cruelty charges after 35 animals were discovered in...
35 animals seized from ‘hazardous’ Brookings residence, three owners arrested and charged
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a statement on...
NAACP issues response to racial profiling incident at Sioux Falls Denny’s
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition, according to a police incident report....
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
Two recent court cases have revealed allegations of staff members within the South Dakota...
Prison and jail employees accused of having relationships with inmates
It’s the most fun in a traffic jam you will ever have. Family and friends rode along or watched...
Truck drivers celebrate 20 year anniversary of Truck Convoy for Special Olympics

Latest News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem unveils a “Freedom Works Here” branded NASCAR car on July 27 at...
‘Freedom Works Here’ has spent millions to promote S.D. jobs. Now businesses are being asked to pitch in.
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
5 prisoners sought by US in a swap have left Iran, officials say
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police urged to investigate sex assault allegations against comedian Russell Brand
Local heroes honored with Sanford International admission and veterans honor the flag
Local heroes honored with Sanford International admission and veterans honor the flag