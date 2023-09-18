Avera Medical Minute
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death

Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in Rapid City.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What was initially designated as an unattended death Friday (Sept. 15) on the 100 block of Omaha Street is now being investigated as a homicide.

During an autopsy on the man, a fatal stab wound to the torso was found.

Following interviews with people familiar with the victim, Rapid City police arrested 50-year-old Philip Chips of Amsterdam, NY. Amsterdam is charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Pennington County Jail.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

