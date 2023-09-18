South Dakota State enters conference play undefeated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State took care of business in Minneapolis at Target Field, winning 70-7 over Drake. While Drake struck first, this game was never in question after the Jacks got going on offense. Mark Gronowski threw for five touchdowns and ran another one in himself for six on the day.

The win is the cap on the Jackrabbits’ non-conference schedule, as they gear up to play North Dakota at the end of the month. Head Coach Jimmy Rogers said while there’s still some things he’d like to see cleaned up before then, this week was a great opportunity to get better.

“Some of our errors, they’re not necessarily execution from another team as much as they are maybe mental busts, or just not executing the proper technique when we have the opportunity to. We have an opportunity to get better, we have unbelievable leadership,” Rogers said.

South Dakota State will have the next week off before they host North Dakota the week after. The Fighting Hawks are coming off a loss on the road to Boise State, but are still expected to be one of the better teams in the Missouri Valley this year.

