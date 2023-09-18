South Dakota wins back-to-back home games entering MVFC play

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It wasn’t a fast start, but South Dakota eventually got the ball rolling against Lamar. The Coyotes taking the 35-6 win at home. It’s back-to-back home wins for the Coyotes, who open the season up 2-1. But now things turn to their conference schedule. The Yotes have a week off, but then travel north to take on North Dakota State.

Bob Nielson says his team didn’t get the ball as much as they had liked during the game. But when they did, they were efficient with the running game, and that allowed them to open up all aspects of the offense.

“Offensively, we never really got into any third and off-schedule situations. I think we converted one fourth down for a first down. We did a good job of being efficient offensively. When we threw the ball, we took those openings, and we didn’t have to throw it a lot,” Nielson said.

South Dakota will have a week off and then travel North. North Dakota State will also be coming off a bye week. The Bison have won the last six games over the Coyotes, and they’re currently ranked second in the country only after South Dakota State.

