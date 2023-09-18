Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Steve Stricker defends Sanford International title, wins for third time at tournament

After losing his lead halfway through the final round of play, Steve Stricker rallied back and won the 2023 Sanford International.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After losing his lead halfway through the final round of play, Steve Stricker rallied back and won the 2023 Sanford International. It’s the second year in a row and the third overall win for Stricker in Sioux Falls.

Stricker shot a four-under-par 66 to finish 16-under-par overall for the tournament. K.J. Choi, who had a two-stroke lead over the field at one point during Sunday afternoon, finished in second place at 15-under-par. Joe Durant finished third at 13-under, while Bernhard Langer finished fourth at 12-under. Paul Stankowski and Alex Cejka finished tied for fifth, while Paul Broadhurst, John Daly and David Toms tied for seventh.

Stricker shot one-under-par through the back nine, which wasn’t enough to hold off Choi at the time. But a birdie on Hole #9 started a string of good looks for Stricker. He’d eagle Hole #12, and then would birdie #15 and #16. Although he bogeyed the final hole, Stricker at that point had a two stroke lead as insurance.

After his win, Stricker commented on how Sioux Falls is quickly becoming a favorite of his.

“There’s some birdie holes, there’s some challenging holes. There’s a good mix of holes that you take advantage of some, and make some pars on others. I’m understanding the golf course, the greens are pure. I’ve putted well here again this year, like I have other years and I enjoy coming here” Stricker said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two recent court cases have revealed allegations of staff members within the South Dakota...
Prison and jail employees accused of having relationships with inmates
Three Brookings residents face animal cruelty charges after 35 animals were discovered in...
35 animals seized from ‘hazardous’ Brookings residence, three owners arrested and charged
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a statement on...
NAACP issues response to racial profiling incident at Sioux Falls Denny’s
On June 17, 2022, Micheliegh Iron Cloud was walking down the side of Highway 63 in Parmalee...
FBI offering $10K reward for information on woman killed on Rosebud Indian Reservation

Latest News

Shea Ellender nets the game winning goal in the 88th minute to give the Vikings the win at home.
Ellender scores goal in 88th minute to put Augustana over Winona State
Shea Ellender nets a corner kick into the back of the net to grab the Vikings the home win over...
Ellender scores goal in 88th minute to put Augustana over Winona State
A blowout win over Drake is the cap on the Jackrabbits’ non-conference schedule, as they gear...
South Dakota State enters conference play undefeated
A blowout win over Drake is the cap on the Jackrabbits’ non-conference schedule, as they gear...
South Dakota State enters conference play undefeated
Sioux Valley celebrates an epic win during Gridiron Greatness Week 4
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 4 (9-17-23)