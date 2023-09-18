Steve Stricker defends Sanford International title, wins for third time at tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After losing his lead halfway through the final round of play, Steve Stricker rallied back and won the 2023 Sanford International. It’s the second year in a row and the third overall win for Stricker in Sioux Falls.

Stricker shot a four-under-par 66 to finish 16-under-par overall for the tournament. K.J. Choi, who had a two-stroke lead over the field at one point during Sunday afternoon, finished in second place at 15-under-par. Joe Durant finished third at 13-under, while Bernhard Langer finished fourth at 12-under. Paul Stankowski and Alex Cejka finished tied for fifth, while Paul Broadhurst, John Daly and David Toms tied for seventh.

Stricker shot one-under-par through the back nine, which wasn’t enough to hold off Choi at the time. But a birdie on Hole #9 started a string of good looks for Stricker. He’d eagle Hole #12, and then would birdie #15 and #16. Although he bogeyed the final hole, Stricker at that point had a two stroke lead as insurance.

After his win, Stricker commented on how Sioux Falls is quickly becoming a favorite of his.

“There’s some birdie holes, there’s some challenging holes. There’s a good mix of holes that you take advantage of some, and make some pars on others. I’m understanding the golf course, the greens are pure. I’ve putted well here again this year, like I have other years and I enjoy coming here” Stricker said.

