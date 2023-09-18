Avera Medical Minute
Stricker wins 2023 Sanford International

By Brian Allen
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Golfer Steve Stricker has won the Sanford International for the third time in five years. Stricker started out the day with the lead but fell behind halfway through the round. But in the back nine, Stricker gained steam and clawed his way back to take the sole lead. Stricker had a two-stroke lead heading into the 18th hole and although he bogeyed it he still won by one shot.

