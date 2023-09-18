Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Standout student at Castlewood

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gracie Haug works hard in every aspect of her life. From the court to the classroom, she says dedication is key.

“We don’t offer AP classes, but our classes are really tough. So, to maintain a 4.0 and higher, you have to be pretty mentally sharp and you have to work hard and put everything into it,” said Haug.

Her teachers remarking on her drive.

“She’s in the top, she is the president of the National Honor Society, she was just voted president of the student body,” said Castlewood guidance counselor Ashley Price.

And those accomplishments go much further than the classroom.

“She is an athlete, so she does volleyball, basketball, I’m probably missing something,” said Price.

Gracie says she was excited when she heard she would be the Scholar of the Week.

“It’s an honor because not many kids get it and I work hard in everything I do. So, it’s nice for it to pay off,” said Haug.

Those at the school say she will be missed when she graduates this spring.

“I count on her a lot for the president of the National Honors Society, but I know that she will go on to do great things,” said Price.

Gracie says she’s weighing all her options.

“I’m still undecided where I want to go to college, but I have a few options depending on what I want to do,” said Haug.

