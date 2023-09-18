United Way giving campaign features a week of sweet deals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Empire United Way announced its 2024 fundraising goal and kicks off the annual giving campaign with a week of community events starting Monday.

Sioux Empire United Way (SEUW) aims to raise $9,416,532 through its 2024 annual giving campaign to help support local non-profits making a difference in the Sioux Empire.

“This year’s campaign centers around a heartfelt thank you to our donors. Their generous support allows us to fund 75 vital programs across 34 agencies, all of which are relying on our assistance” explains SEUW campaign director, Olivia Essig.

The 2024 campaign theme, “Funded by the United Way, Thanks to You,” is dedicated to expressing gratitude to every donor, as their generosity enables SEUW to make a real difference in the lives of individuals living in the Sioux Empire.

To kick off its 94th campaign season, SEUW will host a week of events to encourage the community to learn more about SEUW and get involved in its mission. A full schedule for the week can be found at seuw.org/kickoff.

Highlights of Campaign Kickoff Week include:

Monday, September 18: Community Coffee at ALL Sioux Empire (Sioux Falls, Brandon, and Tea) Scooter’s Coffee locations starting at 6 a.m. One (1) free beverage of any kind per transaction until supplies last. This event is sponsored by First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard and Scooter’s Coffee.

Tuesday, September 19: SEUW volunteers and members of the Board of Directors will be delivering Flyboy Donuts to partner agencies to show appreciation for the work they are doing to improve the community. Flyboy Donuts will also be selling a custom SEUW Dozen and coffee blend with a percentage of proceeds benefiting SEUW.

Wednesday, September 20: SEUW will be hosting a bus tour of three funded agencies: Active Generations (new eastside campus), Furniture Mission, and Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire. Hop on the learning loop and see how donor dollars impact the lives of children, vulnerable adults, and people in crisis.

Thursday, September 21: Join SEUW and Severance Brewing Co. as they tap an exclusive new beer benefiting SEUW. SEUW Brew (pronounced Sioux Brew) is an American Cream Ale with a slightly floral finish. Stop by the Severance taproom from 4 to 7 p.m. for the launch party, where $1 for every beer sold will be donated back to SEUW. The first 50 attendees will receive a commemorative SEUW Brew glass. If you can’t attend the party, the SEUW Brew will be available in the taproom and at local retailers, while supplies last. For each SEUW Brew 4-pack sold, Severance will donate $1 to SEUW.

Friday, September 22: SEUW has teamed up with First Interstate Bank to host a FREE community lunch. Stop down at the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden, located on the north side of the Washington Pavilion, from 11:30 to 1:30 and enjoy a free walking taco lunch.

Saturday, September 23: SEUW will be on-site at SCHEELS with games, prizes, and a youth gear drive. Collected items will benefit SEUW-funded youth-focused programs in the Sioux Empire. Items can be dropped off at SCHEELS’ customer service counters starting on Monday, September 18. For a list of needed and accepted items, visit seuw.org/kickoff.

“It is going to be a fun-filled week of events and activities for everyone to enjoy. As the community comes together to celebrate the start of this year’s campaign, my hope is that we can increase awareness of the incredible impact Sioux Empire United Way has on our community,” shares Tim Blotske, 2024 volunteer campaign chair. “By partnering with 34 different agencies, an estimated 1 in 3 people are impacted by the work of our local United Way. With that type of impact, everyone in the Sioux Empire should be interested in the success of this year’s campaign.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.