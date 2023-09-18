USD alerts community to sexual assault

The only person responsible for a crime is the perpetrator. The victim of a crime is never to blame.

• If you start to feel concerns about a person or a situation, trust your instincts and try to remove yourself as quickly as possible from the potential threat.

• If you think someone is at risk of assault or abuse, you should consider it an emergency and act to support that person. You can call the police or ask for help from other people, intervene directly if safe, or create a distraction to help remove the potential victim from the situation.

The University Police Department urges anyone who believes they have been the victim of a crime or has witnessed a crime to contact local law enforcement. The UPD non-emergency number is 605-658-6199. Please dial 911 in the event of an emergency. Additional resources can be found on the USD I Care website. If you have any questions or concerns regarding your safety or security, please contact the University Police Department at 605-658-6199 or universitypolice@usd.edu.

The University of South Dakota issues crime alerts in accordance with the federal Jeanne Clery Act, which requires colleges and universities across the United States to disclose information about reported crimes on and around campus. USD is committed to the safety of the campus community and is releasing this information to aid in its protection. This information is provided so you can make informed decisions and take appropriate action to ensure your safety and mitigate any likelihood of similar crimes.