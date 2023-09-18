Woman cited for jaywalking after causing motorcyclists to crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A motorcyclist in Sioux Falls was taken to a local hospital with serious head injuries after attempting to evade a woman who jumped into the street.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the call came in at 12:23 a.m. on Sunday morning about an accident on Phillips Ave. between 9th and 10th Streets.

The SFPD reported that three motorcyclists were driving southbound on Phillips when a woman “essentially jumped” into the street. One motorcyclist took evasive action to avoid the woman and crashed his bike. He was unconscious when first responders arrived and was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening head injuries.

One of the other motorcyclists also dumped their bike to avoid the woman but suffered only minor injuries. The third motorcyclist was not injured.

Several witnesses were able to explain to police officers what happened.

The woman was given a citation for jaywalking.

