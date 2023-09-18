Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman cited for jaywalking after causing motorcyclists to crash

(ARC Images)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A motorcyclist in Sioux Falls was taken to a local hospital with serious head injuries after attempting to evade a woman who jumped into the street.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the call came in at 12:23 a.m. on Sunday morning about an accident on Phillips Ave. between 9th and 10th Streets.

The SFPD reported that three motorcyclists were driving southbound on Phillips when a woman “essentially jumped” into the street. One motorcyclist took evasive action to avoid the woman and crashed his bike. He was unconscious when first responders arrived and was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening head injuries.

One of the other motorcyclists also dumped their bike to avoid the woman but suffered only minor injuries. The third motorcyclist was not injured.

Several witnesses were able to explain to police officers what happened.

The woman was given a citation for jaywalking.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Brookings residents face animal cruelty charges after 35 animals were discovered in...
35 animals seized from ‘hazardous’ Brookings residence, three owners arrested and charged
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a statement on...
NAACP issues response to racial profiling incident at Sioux Falls Denny’s
Two recent court cases have revealed allegations of staff members within the South Dakota...
Prison and jail employees accused of having relationships with inmates
Jonibek Rakhimov is accused of gross sexual imposition, according to a police incident report....
DoorDash driver licked woman’s face during delivery, 911 caller says
It’s the most fun in a traffic jam you will ever have. Family and friends rode along or watched...
Truck drivers celebrate 20 year anniversary of Truck Convoy for Special Olympics

Latest News

The Flandreau Police Department alerted residents to a young bull moose spotted in town Sunday.
Moose loose in Flandreau
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
Russell Brand gigs postponed, police probe complaint after media aired sexual assault allegations
Truck drivers celebrate 20 year anniversary of Truck Convoy for Special Olympics
Truck drivers celebrate 20 year anniversary of Truck Convoy for Special Olympics
From left, Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi, former prisoners in Iran, walk out of...
5 prisoners freed in US swap with Iran arrive in Qatar