Woman finishes 40,000-piece puzzle after years of work

After years of effort, her 40,000-plus piece puzzle is finished.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CYPRESS, Texas (Gray News) - Tens of thousands of puzzle pieces were assembled into one massive display, all by one person.

Emily Seidel, who has something of a puzzle obsession, just finished that masterpiece, the product of nearly four years of effort.

“I had run out of puzzles to do. I was borrowing them from co-workers and friends, and buying them from thrift stores. And I started doing them upside down and realized I needed to get something a little bigger to take up more time. And this one definitely did that,” she said.

The puzzle, with more than 40,000 pieces, is more than 20 feet long and more than 6 feet wide.

It contains scenes from classic animated Disney movies such as “Bambi,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Seidel said she worked each Disney scene puzzle individually and then connected them, which took some doing, KTRK reported.

She said she plans on framing the “Beauty and The Beast” scene, her favorite one. But as for the other nine scenes, she’s still trying to figure out what she’s going to do.

The puzzle is currently in the middle of the living room.

Seidel may be done with that puzzle, but she said she’s taking on a new challenge — a puzzle called “Around the World,” which consists of even more pieces, some 42,000 in all.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KTRK via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

