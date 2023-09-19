Avera Medical Minute
The 437 Project: 12 runners raise awareness for mental health

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, 12 runners will depart from the west side of South Dakota to begin the 437 Project.

It is the second year in a row for the event, raising awareness and funds for mental health challenges.

The four-day event is called the 437 Project. The journey starts Sept. 21 at 7 a.m. on the South Dakota/Wyoming border and ends at Levitt at the Falls at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Alex Pool and Erica Knips joined Dakota News Now to share more about the event.

The team members will take turns running across the state, and the public is encouraged to show support by donating at The437Project.givesmart.com, following along on Instagram and Facebook, and by attending The 437 Project’s community events.

The route can be found here.

