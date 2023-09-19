At age 66 Champions Tour legend Bernhard Langer shows no signs of slowing down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bernhard Langer, at age 66, came close to making Sioux Falls and the Sanford International the latest in a line of impressive and historic PGA Champions Tour victories this past weekend.

Zach Borg has more on our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week.

STORY

Age is just number to 66 year old Bernhard Langer on the links. “You don’t need strength or flexibility to be a better putter or to be a chipper or bunker or player or any of that. That has nothing to do with age. Technique you can improve on, that has nothing to do with age. And also the mental aspect. How do you approach every shot? How quickly do you get over a bad one?” Langer says.

After all, for the two time Masters Champion, the only number that really matters are his record 46 victories on the PGA Champions Tour, his most recent coming last July when he became the oldest person to ever win US Senior Open.

“It gets harder and harder to get loose, to swing at it with speed, so you got to continue to work at it. That’s what he’s done so well over the years. I see him in there working out, stretching, doing all the things you need to do.” Three-Time Sanford International Champion Steve Stricker says.

In fact you could argue that Langer’s been better with age having won just three times on the PGA Tour and eclipsed his total of 42 on the European Tour. “I think he’s gone through his career where he’s had multiple yips issues and he’s figured out the putter. He’s not anywhere near as long as he used to be or most of these guys who are playing out here. But he hits greens, gets it in the right place, knows how to play and fights like crazy.” Two-time Major Champion Andy North says.

He’s yet to notch a victory at Sioux Falls and the Sanford International, though he came closest in his four appearances this year finishing in fourth at 12 under par. “The game of golf is a very difficult game and if you can master it every once in a while and pull off shots that they can only dream about, it’s pretty neat.” Langer says.

And judging by his routine and attitude.... “Where I come from, 800 people of village in Bavaria where golf is nothing, I couldn’t even have imagined to have played on the European Tour for a couple of years. Big enjoyment is still performing under pressure and have the adrenaline flowing.” Bernhard says.

....he’ll have a number of opportunities to come back and try to win in Sioux Falls again.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.