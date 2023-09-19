Bergen Reilly making a difference as a freshman for the Husker volleyball team

LINCOLN, NE (Dakota News Now) -Former O’Gorman standout Bergen Reilly is making a name for herself at Nebraska where she is the setter for the Huskers volleyball team.

First off, she’s only the 2nd true freshman ever to start at setter which is a key position on a volleyball team, regardless of the level. And this is the best college volleyball in the country.

You might think that would be nerve-wracking for a true freshman. But as her dad recently told me on Calling All Sports, she doesn’t get rattled.

And playing in front on over 90,000 fans is certainly a test for that. Bergen has helped the Huskers to an 8-0 start and has been averaging 30 assists per match. They have only lost 2 sets so far.

She’s just excited to get a chance to contribute right away and be part of a winning program...and help bring more national titles.

Bergen Reilly, Nebraska Freshman Setter says, “The whole thing with this freshman class is that we don’t want to play like freshmen. Coach always says that the game doesn’t know age and we’ve always tried to embody that and just go out there and give it our all every single day and don’t let people go we’re a young team and we’re inexperienced because of our class. We want our class to be pushing us up, building us up and not bringing us down I guess.”

Bergen played great in that record-setting night at the end of August when they packed Memorial Stadium with the largest crowd ever to watch a women’s sporting event. She told me it was the best night ever!

