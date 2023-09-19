Child Passenger Safety Week: Car seat checks available

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 700 children were killed in car accidents in the U.S. in 2021, and of those killed, more than 36 percent weren’t properly buckled up, according to the CDC.

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week, and to help parents, there are places you can get your car seats checked.

Sanford Child Services and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue have certified car seat technicians to help.

It is recommended that you schedule an appointment at Sanford Child Services. You can walk into Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Station 3 on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m.

For tips and safety information on car seats, as well as where car seat checks are in your area, visit nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats#installation-help-inspection.

