Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Child Passenger Safety Week: Car seat checks available

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 700 children were killed in car accidents in the U.S. in 2021, and of those killed, more than 36 percent weren’t properly buckled up, according to the CDC.

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week, and to help parents, there are places you can get your car seats checked.

Sanford Child Services and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue have certified car seat technicians to help.

It is recommended that you schedule an appointment at Sanford Child Services. You can walk into Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Station 3 on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m.

For tips and safety information on car seats, as well as where car seat checks are in your area, visit nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats#installation-help-inspection.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Toledo police lights
Update: shelter-in-place order lifted in Sioux Falls schools
Woman cited for jaywalking after causing motorcyclists to crash
ROOSEVELT SOCCER PLAYER RECOVERING FROM BRUTAL COLLISION
Local soccer player recovering from brutal head collision
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem unveils a “Freedom Works Here” branded NASCAR car on July 27 at...
‘Freedom Works Here’ has spent millions to promote S.D. jobs. Now businesses are being asked to pitch in.

Latest News

This week, the Sanford NICU is participating in a friendly competition against other NICUs...
NICU team promotes language development with read-a-thon
NICU team promotes language development with read-a-thon
NICU team promotes language development with read-a-thon
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
CultureCon 2023 teaching the importance of culture
CultureCon 2023 teaching the importance of culture