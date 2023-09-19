Culturecon 2023 teaching the importance of culture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Convention Center is once again home to “CultureCon”

“Culturecon is a community-based conference here in Sioux Falls that talks about community and workplace culture. Every year we have a different focus and a different theme but the forefront and through line has always been culture” Explains Daniel Card, Director of Strategy and Operations at Think3D.

Following a complete mindset refresh with the COVID-19 pandemic, workplace and community culture have become even more important.

Card went on to say, “the initial reason we wanted to do this is because we’re so passionate about community and workplace culture, how important it is the impact it has on people’s lives, that we decided to throw a conference about it every year, and inform people educate people, but more importantly, just gather and build really good relationships and develop a strong community around people who are active and trying to do things in their workplace.”

With most of our time spent at work, improving the culture is vital to happy employees, and Think3D understands that.

“A lot of people may or may not realize that we spend the majority of our lives at work. So we’re at work 115,000 hours on average for every person when you think about it over the span of your life, and there’s nowhere else you spend that much time, energy, or effort in your entire life. And so the impact that work has it’s not just on you as a person, it’s on your potential kids. And so what we believe is that a better view is better for everybody. When you start implementing things in our businesses that leave people feeling less diminished at the end of the day, right and better off, and investing in our people as human beings, not just as employees, we can make a really positive impact all the way around.” Card emphasized.

The Impact of Culturecon is felt within workplaces, communities, and in other aspects of life for those attending.

