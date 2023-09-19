Avera Medical Minute
Deer causes fatal crash in Minnehaha County

One person died Monday night after attempting to avoid a deer on Interstate 90 near Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Monday night after attempting to avoid a deer on Interstate 90 near Sioux Falls.

The name of the person involved has not been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling west on I-90 near mile marker 403. The vehicle was in the left lane of travel and swerved toward the median to avoid a deer. The vehicle collided with the deer on the passenger side. The driver over-corrected to the right, lost control of the vehicle, and entered the north ditch. The vehicle rolled and the driver was thrown.

The 41-year-old male driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

