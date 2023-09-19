Denny’s hopes to ‘resolve this matter’ after racial-profiling incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a statement on an alleged racial profiling incident at a Sioux Falls Denny’s, representatives from the company say they are working to resolve the matter with the guests involved.

In August, two black truck drivers were refused service at the Denny’s on Granite Lane. The truck drivers, Hector Madera and Damon Whitfield, joined their attorneys in a news conference on Monday to share their story.

Previously, Denny’s released a statement that said the employee involved in the incident is no longer with the company and that the other employees at the location in Sioux Falls would undergo a dedicated training program.

In an updated statement to Dakota News Now, Denny’s representatives said that this training has been completed and that they hope to resolve the matter with Madera and Whitfield.

“Denny’s maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy when it comes to any form of discrimination. We maintain our commitment to ongoing training and development of all staff. The employees at the location have already gone through a dedicated training program to ensure this never happens again. We fell short of our standards that day and are committed to making it right. We have reached out to the guests to resolve this matter in a way agreeable to all parties.”

Madera and Whitfield have not yet filed a formal lawsuit, but their attorneys said on Monday that a lawsuit could be expected soon.

Dakota News Now will continue to provide updates on this story as it develops further.

