Getting Warmer

Pretty Good Chance for Rain Later this Week
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll keep the sunny and warm weather rolling through today with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most of us. Clouds will increase again Wednesday ahead of a chance for a few showers Wednesday night. By Thursday, we’ll get some sunshine back in here before clouds increase again. Highs will be in the 80s.

We will start to see chances for showers and thunderstorms increasing Thursday night into Friday. Right now, it looks like we may clear out a little bit during the day Friday before more chances for showers and thunderstorms Friday evening and Friday night. Highs will drop down into the 70s. We’ll keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday, Saturday night, and even into Sunday for some. By the time the rain wraps up over the weekend, we could see 2 to 3 inches of rain.

Right now, next week is looking mainly dry. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions with high temperatures mainly in the low to mid 70s.

Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast