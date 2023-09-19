Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to federal firearms charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation, his lawyers said Tuesday in court documents.

Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, during a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine. He is accused of keeping the gun for 11 days.

The three-count indictment from a special counsel overseeing the case came weeks after the proposed plea deal and puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms.

He is asking to enter the plea remotely via video conference, saying that would avoid the costs of Secret Service protection as he travels from his home in California to Delaware, as well as logistical challenges in Wilmington. Prosecutors are expected to oppose that request.

Hunter Biden has also been under investigation for his business dealings, and the special counsel has indicated that tax charges could be filed at some point in Washington or in California, where he lives.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Toledo police lights
Update: shelter-in-place order lifted in Sioux Falls schools
Woman cited for jaywalking after causing motorcyclists to crash
ROOSEVELT SOCCER PLAYER RECOVERING FROM BRUTAL COLLISION
Local soccer player recovering from brutal head collision
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem unveils a “Freedom Works Here” branded NASCAR car on July 27 at...
‘Freedom Works Here’ has spent millions to promote S.D. jobs. Now businesses are being asked to pitch in.

Latest News

Co-Host Vanna White makes an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of celebrity week...
Vanna White extends ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contract; staying on after Pat Sajak departs
FILE - Danny Masterson, right, and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his...
Actor Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson after rape convictions
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.
Dakota News Now at 6:30
Brian Schipper was the managing artistic director for the Mighty Corson Art Players, a...
Theatre community mourns sudden loss of Corson director