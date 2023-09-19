Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Improv Falls acts up for Live & Local at the Washington Pavilion

Improv Falls acts up for Live & Local at the Washington Pavilion
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is gearing up for its first week of Live & Local, and the group Improv Falls is preparing to take center stage.

Live & Local is a new series that includes monthly performances highlighting local talent. All performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month, September through May, at the Washington Pavilion’s Belbas Theater or Schulte Room.

Improv Falls joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to give a sneak peek into what audiences can expect at the launch of the Live & Local series Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Woman cited for jaywalking after causing motorcyclists to crash
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem unveils a “Freedom Works Here” branded NASCAR car on July 27 at...
‘Freedom Works Here’ has spent millions to promote S.D. jobs. Now businesses are being asked to pitch in.
ROOSEVELT SOCCER PLAYER RECOVERING FROM BRUTAL COLLISION
Local soccer player recovering from brutal head collision
The Flandreau Police Department alerted residents to a young bull moose spotted in town Sunday.
Moose loose in Flandreau

Latest News

Improv Falls acts up for Live & Local at the Washington Pavilion
Improv Falls acts up for Live & Local at the Washington Pavilion
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears at a Moscow court to appeal his arrest
Dan was told he had both prostate and rectal cancer. He then came to Sioux Falls for treatment.
Avera Medical Minute: Nationally-recognized care makes a difference in rectal cancer recovery
Medical Minute Rectal Cancer