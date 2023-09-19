Improv Falls acts up for Live & Local at the Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is gearing up for its first week of Live & Local, and the group Improv Falls is preparing to take center stage.

Live & Local is a new series that includes monthly performances highlighting local talent. All performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month, September through May, at the Washington Pavilion’s Belbas Theater or Schulte Room.

Improv Falls joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to give a sneak peek into what audiences can expect at the launch of the Live & Local series Thursday night.

