Lincoln Football team features amazing talent and experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots will face their biggest test Friday night when they host 2nd-ranked O’Gorman in the 8 o’clock game at Howard Wood Field.

They certainly played like the best team in the state with recent wins over Jefferson and Harrisburg.

And head coach Jared Fredenburg knows how fortunate he is to have a team with so much experience, especially in the big games.

Lincoln FB Coach Jared Fredenburg says, “Yeah we took our lumps. We had a senior class that only had like 12 a couple of years ago so we relied on these sophomores then to play for us and those sophomores happened to be Tate Schafer, Jack Smith, Isaac Jarovski, Bryson Mitchell, some of those guys and so now that they’re seniors they’ve been through some of these battles, they’ve been through the Metro Conference and the playoffs and stuff and so they are ready to play as seniors.”

The Patriots had a pair of shutouts in the first 3 games before Harrisburg scored 20 Friday night. But 20 points is not enough to beat this explosive offense.

And O’Gorman can score too as evidenced by their 77 against Roosevelt.

